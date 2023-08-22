Imo 2023:It’s our hope that We’ll sack APC from Govt–Sen Athan says as he expects Obi in Imo State

Athan Achonu, the candidate running for governor under the Labour Party in Imo State, conducted a press conference in Owerri, the capital of the state. The purpose of the briefing was to announce the upcoming visit of Peter Obi and his team. Peter Obi, who previously served as the Governor of Anambra State, was a contender in the presidential election against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate representing the All Progressives Congress.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially set the date for the Imo State Governorship election on November 11, 2023.

In an interview with journalists, Athan Achonu, the candidate for the governorship position from the LP party in the state, as reported by The Punch paper, expressed his views, saying: “His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, the governor of Abia State, our national chairman, and other national officers of our party will join us as we launch our campaign for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.”

He added: “The Labour Party is undoubtedly the party to reckon with. We are well-prepared and enjoy the support of the people. We are optimistic that we will displace the APC from the government House.”

Senator Athan Achonu, a former member of the federal legislature, has announced his intention to run for the position of Governor in Imo State in the 2023 election. He will be facing tough competition, including the current Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress.

This announcement has generated a lot of responses from Nigerians on various social media platforms.

