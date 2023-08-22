Imo 2023: There Will Be Counterfeits In The Future But LP Has Only One Guber Candidate – Alex Otti

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis currently rocking the Labour Party ahead of the Upcoming gubernatorial election in Imo, chieftain of the party, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has come out to insist that there is only one candidate that will represent LP on the ballots on Election Day.

While delivering a goodwill message during the Labour Party’s flag-off campaign for Senator Athan Achonu in Owerri, the Imo capital on Tuesday, August 22, Otti warned supporters to be wary of factions who would push forward their own candidates as LP flag bearers in the nearest future.

The governor went on say that not only did he conduct the primaries that produced Senator Achonu as the LP’s candidate ahead of the Guber elections, but the entire members of the party’s National leadership also recognizes the former lawmaker as the bonafide flag bearer.

He said; “I stand here as a witness, being that I conducted the primary that produced Senator Athan Achonu as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party. The reason I say this is because in the nearest future, you are going to see counterfeits, and fakes. But the Labour Party only has one candidate, and his name is Senator Athan Achonu.

So, don’t let anybody deceive you. The full weight of the party is behind him. And that is why we have the national leader, national chairman, national chairman, and all members of the National Working Committee in attendance today.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 30:53).

