Imo 2023: Labour Party will win Imo State, Athan Achonu Is the only candidate of the party – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the previous general elections, has expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming Imo State Governorship election. The election, scheduled for November 11, 2023, will also take place in Bayelsa and Kogi States. Athan Achonu, the Labour Party candidate, will be competing against the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress. During the campaign kick-off in Owerri, the state capital, Peter Obi highlighted the party’s reputation for delivering results and achieving excellence.

He said; “Abure is the national chairman of our party. We don’t have another chairman. LP will win Imo State. Athan Achonu is the only candidate of the party and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in the process.”

He stated further; “LP wants to change Nigeria. We are asking Nigeria for the opportunity. Give us a chance in Nigeria, there would be change. In Abia State today there is hope that is what is called governance”

He noted; “We want Nigeria to have leaders that will do want they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo. In Abia today, there is hope that is what is called governance.”

It is no longer news that the labour party, after an outing in Edo state on Monday, stormed Owerri, Imo state to Flag Off Its governorhip election campaign.

However, several photos that were shared have captured a large number of people who came out to support the party.

