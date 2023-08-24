Imo 2023: Labour Party Will Win Imo State, Achonu Is The Only Candidate Of The Party’ -Peter Obi

According to The Nation paper, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming Imo State Governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the governorship election in Imo State for November 11, 2023, concurrently with those in Bayelsa and Kogi States. In the race, the Labour Party’s candidate, Athan Achonu, will compete against the incumbent Governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, representing the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking at the campaign kick-off event for the party in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday, August 22, Peter Obi asserted that the Labour Party is renowned for its track record of performance and excellence.

Obi stated, “Abure is the national chairman of our party. We don’t have another chairman. LP will win Imo State. Athan Achonu is the only candidate of the party and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in the process.”

Continuing, he emphasized, “LP wants to change Nigeria. We are asking Nigeria for the opportunity. Give us a chance in Nigeria, there would be change. In Abia State today, there is hope; that is what is called governance.”

Obi concluded by saying, “We want Nigeria to have leaders that will do what they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo. In Abia today, there is hope; that is what is called governance.”

squareblogge (

)