Imo 2023: It Is Our Hope That We’ll Sack APC From Govt” -Achonu Says As He Expects Obi In Imo State

Athan Achonu, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Imo State, held a press briefing in Owerri, the state capital today, to announce the upcoming visit of Peter Obi and his entourage. Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, contested the presidential election against the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Imo State Governorship election for November 11, 2023.

According to The Punch paper, Athan Achonu, the LP’s governorship candidate in the state, spoke to journalists, stating, “His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, the governor of Abia State, our national chairman, and other national officers of our party will join us as we launch our campaign for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.”

He continued, “The Labour Party is undoubtedly the party to reckon with. We are well-prepared and enjoy the support of the people. We are optimistic that we will displace the APC from the government House.”

Senator Athan Achonu, a former federal lawmaker, will contest the 2023 Imo State Governorship election against strong contenders, including the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress.

(Photo Credit – Hope Uzodimma Verified Facebook Page)

The recent statement by Senator Athan Achonu, as shared by The Punch paper on its verified Twitter page, has sparked numerous reactions from Nigerians on social media.

squareblogge (

)