Immortalize Kekwaaru, Okah Urges Government In Return Of $70,000.

Dr. Emma Okah, a former commissioner for information for the state of Rivers, has encouraged officials at all levels of government to honor Mary Kekwaaru, a Rivers native who works at the Eko Hotel in Lagos and recently returned $70,000 (about N61.2M) left behind by a visitor.

“This singular act of honesty by Kekwaaru, at a time of extreme economic hardship in Nigeria when she could have easily kept the money to herself, should be celebrated by Nigerians, governments at all levels,” Okah said in a reflection on the development on Monday in Port Harcourt.

“This is the height of sincerity. There is no better way to describe integrity. The lesson this Rivers role model, Kekwaaru, has taught us is that there is still hope that our young people will eventually get it right in an era of wild rush to get rich quick at any costs in our country.

Okah advised all Nigerians to emulate the virtue of honesty displayed by Kekwaaru, an Ikwerre from Rundele Town in the Rivers province’s Emohua Local Government Area.

