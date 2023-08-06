Immediately Tinubu Withdrew My Candidacy, My Faith As A Muslim Guided My Understanding–Maryam Shetty

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to exclude Dr. Maryam Shetty from the list of ministry nominees did not provoke any animosity from her. Instead, she viewed her nomination as a validation of the government’s commitment to empowering young women in traditionally male-dominated roles. The announcement of her replacement by Dr. Mariya Mahmoud was made in Kano State.

Despite being replaced, Shetty considers the nomination process as a significant moment in Nigerian politics. She expressed her gratitude for being considered for a cabinet position by President Tinubu, highlighting its importance in achieving more diverse representation at the national level, especially for individuals from conservative communities in northern Nigeria.

After her meeting with President Tinubu, Shetty described feeling immensely proud and happy. The nomination served as a vote of confidence in her skills and her vision of a future where young women from even the most traditional regions of Nigeria can hold positions of influence and power. She perceived the acceptance of such a future by the nation as a positive sign. Although events beyond her control led to her nomination not materializing, Shetty views it as part of Allah’s divine plan. Being a devout Muslim, she finds solace in believing that power is bestowed according to Allah’s will, regardless of setbacks faced by individuals.

Hear her: “I’m at a loss for words to describe how proud and happy I felt after our meeting. As well as being a vote of confidence in my skills and my ability to see a future in which young women like me, even from the most traditional regions of Nigeria, may be in positions of influence and power, it demonstrated that our great nation is ready to accept such a future. Regrettably, events outside of my control led to him giving up on my effort. Being a devout Muslim shaped my perspective, which may come out as a drawback to some. I interpreted it as Allah’s will, and I believe He bestows power whenever and however He sees fit. His plans always work out even when ours don’t”.

As of now, there hasn’t been a replacement from Kano State bearing the same name as Dr. Maryam Shetty. Despite the outcome, she remains optimistic about the progress made in promoting gender representation and hopes for continued efforts in this direction.

Source: Vanguard paper

