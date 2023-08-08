Immediately the coup broke out, Bazoum locked himself in a room & made calls to western powers– Maho

Dr. Austin Maho, a popular commentator on public affairs, has raised an statement concerning the recent coup in Niger. Allegedly, when the political turmoil unfolded, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger secluded himself within a room and initiated conversations with Western nations. This claim was made within the context of an interactive session on AIT .

During this televised discussion, Dr. Maho expressed his viewpoint that, as a leader elected through democratic means, President Bazoum’s initial response should have entailed addressing the citizens who entrusted him with their votes. Dr. Maho emphasized that, in the face of a coup, the paramount course of action for President Bazoum should have been to connect with the populace that had chosen him as their representative.

In the words of Dr. Maho, “Upon the onset of the coup in Niger, what steps did Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s president, take? He opted to seclude himself and immediately engage with Western powers. In a nation defined by democratic principles, and given that the citizens have vested their confidence in him, one would reasonably anticipate that his foremost action would involve reaching out to the very people who bestowed him with authority. The inclination towards seeking assistance from Western nations prompts inquiry.”

Dr. Maho said that President Bazoum’s actions seemed to dete from a logical course of action expected from a leader in such circumstances. Rather than seeking external intervention, Dr. Maho suggested that the president’s primary duty should have encompassed fostering a connection with the electorate who had empowered him.

Check the video (1:17)

