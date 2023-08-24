Immediately IBB came to power, Nigerians rejoiced, but after sometime, they started crying–Kokori

Chief Frank Kokori, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has expressed his opinion to the news of a military junta taking control in Niger.

The recent political shift in Niger Republic has triggered diverse reactions from individuals and groups worldwide. In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Frank Kokori shared his viewpoint on the matter, stating, that the people of Niger Republic are now rejoicing over the coup is not a new thing; it is normal.

“There is no lesson to be learnt there; every coup should be condemned. No coup should be supported by anybody. That the people of Niger Republic are now rejoicing over the coup is not a new thing; it is normal”

Kokori further elaborated, drawing a parallel with Nigeria’s history, “When Babangida came to power, Nigerians rejoiced and supported him, but after some time, they started crying. You don’t challenge them because if you do, they will kill you, and they don’t obey court orders.”

His remarks shows that military coups should be condemned universally and not supported under any circumstances. Kokori drew from Nigeria’s own history to highlight that initial public support for a coup may later turn into disillusionment as the reality of the situation unfolds. He also pointed out concerns about the disregard for court orders and the potential for violence against those who challenge the ruling junta.

