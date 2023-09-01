Immediate Actions To Take If Your Car’s Steering Wheel Locks Up While Driving Even At High Speeds

According to mechanicbase, experiencing a locked-up steering wheel while driving, especially at high speeds, can be a terrifying situation. It significantly compromises your ability to control the vehicle, posing a serious safety risk. In such a moment of crisis, it’s crucial to stay calm and take immediate actions to regain control and prevent an accident.

Don’t Panic:

The first and most important step is to stay calm. Panic can impair your judgment and hinder your ability to make quick decisions.

Gently Ease Off the Gas:

Gradually release the accelerator pedal to reduce speed. Avoid slamming on the brakes, as this could lead to a loss of control.

Engage Hazard Lights:

Turn on your hazard lights to alert other drivers that you’re experiencing an issue and your vehicle might be slowing down unexpectedly.

Attempt to Unlock the Steering:

While keeping a firm grip on the steering wheel, try to turn the key in the ignition to the “on” position. If your vehicle has a push-to-start button, press it repeatedly. This might release the steering wheel lock and allow for some degree of control.

Shift to Neutral:

If possible, shift the gear to neutral. This can help you maintain some control over the vehicle’s speed and direction.

Use Brakes Strategically:

If you need to slow down further, apply the brakes gently and progressively. Avoid sudden or aggressive braking, which could lead to skidding.

Steer with Force:

If the steering wheel remains locked, use force to turn it in the direction you need. Use your upper body strength to gradually guide the vehicle to the side of the road.

Communicate and Exit Safely:

As you guide the vehicle to a stop, continue using hazard lights to signal other drivers. Once safely stopped, turn off the engine, engage the parking brake, and exit the vehicle cautiously, keeping an eye on traffic.

Call for Help:

Contact roadside assistance or emergency services to report the incident and request assistance. A professional mechanic should inspect your vehicle before you resume driving.

