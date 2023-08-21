Immediate Actions To Take If Your Car’s Brakes Fail While Driving Even At High Speeds

Driving at high speeds is an exhilarating experience, but it also comes with its fair share of risks. One of the scariest situations a driver can face is a brake failure while cruising at high speeds. However, panic and fear are not the answer in such situations. Remaining calm and knowing what immediate actions to take can potentially save your life and the lives of others on the road. Here are some crucial steps to follow if you find yourself in this unfortunate predicament:

1. Stay Calm: According to Mechanicbase, the first and most important thing to do is to remain calm. Panicking will only cloud your judgment and impair your ability to make rational decisions. Take a deep breath, focus, and remind yourself that you can handle this situation.

2. Shift to a Lower Gear: If you are driving a manual transmission vehicle, downshifting can help slow down your car. Shift to a lower gear gradually to allow the engine to assist with slowing down the vehicle. However, avoid sudden jerking or forcing the gearshift, as it can cause the car to skid.

3. Engage the Emergency Brake: Apply the emergency or parking brake gently but steadily. Be cautious not to pull the emergency brake abruptly, as it could cause the vehicle to lose control or flip over. Pulling the emergency brake will help slow down the car, but keep in mind that it may not stop the vehicle entirely.

4. Pump the Brakes: Although your primary brakes may have failed, it doesn’t mean you should completely disregard them. Continue to pump the brakes rapidly and firmly to build up hydraulic pressure in the braking system. This action can potentially provide some braking power and slow down the vehicle.

5. Look for an Escape Route: Scan your surroundings for a safe place to maneuver your car. Look for an empty shoulder, an open field, or any other space where you can guide your vehicle away from traffic. Stay alert for any potential obstacles and choose your route wisely.

6. Use Horn and Turn Signals: As you slow down, make sure to activate your hazard lights to alert other drivers that there’s an issue with your vehicle. Utilize your horn to signal your presence and intention to slow down or change lanes.

7. Call for Help: Once you have safely slowed down your car or found an escape route, contact emergency services and inform them about your situation. Provide them with your location, current position, and any other pertinent details they may need.

