Immediate Actions To Take If Your Car’s Brakes Fail While Driving Even At High Speeds

Encountering a situation where your car’s brakes fail while driving at high speeds can be extremely frightening and potentially life-threatening. However, it is crucial to remain calm and take immediate actions to ensure your safety and the safety of others on the road. Knowing what steps to follow in such an emergency can make a significant difference. In this article, we will discuss the essential actions to take if you ever face this terrifying situation.

1. Stay Calm and Alert

According to Mechanicbase, the first and most important thing to do is to stay calm and focused. Panicking can cloud your judgment and hinder your ability to make quick decisions. Take deep breaths to keep your nerves under control and maintain awareness of your surroundings.

2. Use the Emergency Brake

If your regular brakes fail, the emergency or parking brake can be your next line of defense. Gradually and steadily apply the emergency brake to slow down your vehicle. Be cautious, as using it abruptly may cause your car to skid or lose control.

3. Downshift Gears

If your car has a manual transmission, downshifting can help reduce the speed. Shift to lower gears one by one, which will create engine resistance and naturally slow down the vehicle.

4. Pump the Brakes

In some cases, the brake failure may be due to a loss of hydraulic pressure. Try pumping the brakes rapidly and firmly to build up pressure. This action might help restore partial braking power and slow down the car.

5. Look for Safe Zones

Scan the road for safe zones like wide shoulders, emergency stopping areas, or open fields. Aim to steer your vehicle towards these areas to minimize the risk of collisions with other vehicles.

6. Use Hazard Lights and Horn

As soon as you realize your brakes have failed, turn on your hazard lights to alert other drivers of your situation. Honk the horn repeatedly to draw attention to your vehicle.

7. Alert Other Drivers

Try to signal your intentions to other drivers on the road using hand gestures and signals. This will help them understand that your car is experiencing an emergency and to keep a safe distance.

8. Shift to Neutral

If you are unable to slow down your car using the above methods, shifting to neutral can disengage the engine from the wheels and reduce speed. However, be prepared for a loss of power steering and keep a firm grip on the wheel.

9. Communicate with Emergency Services

If you cannot safely bring the vehicle to a stop, dial emergency services like 911 and inform them about your situation, location, and direction of travel. They can guide you on what to do next and dispatch help if necessary.

