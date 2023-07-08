Immediate Actions to Take If Your Car’s Brakes Fail While Driving Even at High Speeds

Experiencing a brake failure is one of the worst nightmares for any driver. It can happen unexpectedly and put your life at risk. While it’s crucial to maintain regular maintenance and inspections for your vehicle’s brakes, emergencies can still occur. Therefore, it’s essential to be prepared and know what immediate actions to take if your car’s brakes fail, even at high speeds.

1. Stay calm and focused: According to Mechanicbase, The first and most crucial step is to stay calm and composed. Panicking will only cloud your judgment and hinder your ability to make rational decisions. Take a deep breath and remind yourself to stay focused on the road ahead.

2. Activate your hazard lights: Turn on your hazard lights immediately to alert other drivers that there is an issue with your vehicle. This will help to create awareness and potentially prevent accidents.

3. Downshift gears: If your vehicle has a manual transmission, downshifting can be an effective way to slow down your car gradually. Shift to a lower gear to reduce speed and create engine resistance, which can help to slow down your vehicle.

4. Look for a safe place to pull over: Scan your surroundings for a safe place to pull over and move towards it. Keep an eye out for wide shoulders or parking lots that can serve as temporary refuge. If possible, avoid sudden turns or abrupt maneuvers as it can further compromise your control over the vehicle.

5. Pump the brakes: Although your brakes may have failed, it’s still worth trying to pump them several times to build up hydraulic pressure. Sometimes, a temporary issue, such as air in the brake lines or a loss of fluid, can cause the brake failure. Pumping the brakes can help to regain some control.

6. Use the emergency brake: The emergency or parking brake can be your last resort in case the main braking system fails. Slowly and gradually engage the emergency brake to bring your vehicle to a stop. Be aware that this method can cause your wheels to lock, potentially leading to skidding.

7. Communicate with others on the road: While executing the above steps, communicate with other drivers using your horn, hand signals, or even shouting if necessary. Ensure that they are aware of your brake failure and give them ample time to respond.

8. Seek professional help: Once you have safely stopped your car, call for professional assistance. Always have the contact information of a trusted mechanic or roadside assistance service on hand to ensure a prompt response.

