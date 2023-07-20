Imagine the kind of idea to give N70B to less than 500 people And give N8000 to 12M household-Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, lawyer and political activist, said that people should imagine the kind of idea to give 70 billion naira to less than 500 people and budgeting 8000 naira to 12 million households.

Dele Farotimi said this in an interview with Arise during the day program, when he was asked to give his view on what the NLC said that they may pull out of the negotiation with government over palliative, stating that the rollout is not transparent.

Farotimi responded that, the question to ask is, who is NLC representing at this negotiation? He said are they speaking for the general masses or the workers? Farotimi said NLC is a trade union that defends the right of its member which are less than a percentile.

Farotimi said the only thing that government still manages to give to people by default is subsidy of fuel and yet they remove it in a way that put people in a very bad situation. However, he said NLC can speak for its members, but they are not in position to speak for Nigerians.

Farotimi then said, there is no record that the last government and this government have interest of the masses at heart.

“Palliative for Covid (19) became party item. That’s before you begin to think of the mindset that it is fine to allocate 70 billion to less than 500 human beings and allocate (48000 naira over 6 months), 8000 naira (monthly) to 12 Million households.”

Check 7:05sec of the video

pecial (

)