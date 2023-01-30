Imagine, Kaduna Kidnappers Demanding Wine And Drugs As Ransom – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say Kaduna kidnappers demanding wine and drugs as ransom.

One of the greatest challenges in Nigeria is the issue of insecurity. kidnapping for ransom and killing by terrorists have continued in Kaduna and other states despite billion of naira budgeted for the security agencies. Kaduna is one of the worst-hit states in the country with the highest number of kidnappings.

However, amid kidnapping activities in Kaduna state, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say kidnappers in the state who were known for demanding huge amounts of money as ransom were demanding wine and drugs as ransom.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“Imagine; Kaduna kidnappers demanding wine and drugs as ransom.”

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

