Imagine a Presidential Candidate Who is Above 70 Years Old Is Afraid of Losing His Life—K. Okonkwo

As we countdown to the date of the presidential elections, a spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential candidate and PCC member, Kenneth Okonkwo, while giving an account of the Labour Party’s development ahead of the coming election, stated that many people never believed that the Labour Party would come in third place and that their candidate would rank among the frontline candidates. However, he faulted the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for lagging before ending his campaign rallies, stating that it was because he feared for his life to visit some states.

Kenneth Okonkwo issued this statement on Thursday, February 23 during an exclusive interview with the channels Television, where he further stated that they held more than three campaigns in some states where their opposition parties could not go because they feared for their lives and could not make a sacrifice for the country they are aspiring to govern.

According to him, “a former campaign director to Tinubu, Najaatu Muhammad, revealed that Tinubu had no manifesto, no blueprint for Nigerians, and when she asked him why, “Tinubu said they would kill him.” You can imagine a presidential candidate that is above 70 and has crossed the age of a man who cannot even make a sacrifice for the country he is seeking to govern; he is so afraid of his life that he has no manifesto.”

