I’m worried people give the impression that everything ends with the judgement of Appeal Court–Femi Falana

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has expressed concern about the unprecedented level of blackmail and intimidation faced by the judiciary regarding the presidential election petitions.

He emphasized that this kind of blackmail is unnecessary, given that there is still an opportunity for appeal at the Supreme Court.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Falana pointed out that no election petition in the country’s history, dating back to colonial rule, has garnered such intense scrutiny and intimidation of the judiciary.

In his words:

“We have been having election petitions since the colonial era, but none has attracted such level of blackmail and intimidation of the judiciary.

“I am worried that people give the impression that everything ends with the judgement of the Court of Appeal, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Any party that loses on Wednesday still has the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court. So, what is the basis for the cheap blackmail that is going on?” the senior lawyer queried.

