This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m with Tinubu 100% – Buhari

The President of Nigeria, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has urged residents of Gombe State to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party, adding that they ignore alleged propaganda about his support for another candidate.

When the presidential campaign council visited Gombe on Monday to solicit support before the state’s general election, Buhari made the clarification while speaking to a sizable crowd at Pantami Stadium.

President was represented at the ceremony by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, according to Simon Lalong, Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State.

Buhari stated that he would extend more democratic benefits and urged party members not to believe they have his entire backing.

According to Buhari, his administration has given the go-ahead for more than 65% of the projects in Gombe State. He also stated that Tinubu would see to it that the Kolmani oil field in the state is explored profitably.

I want to remind you of the Federal Government-approved initiatives in Gombe that are over 60% to 65% complete, from the takeover of the airport there to intentional interventions in agriculture, the man stated. Voting for the APC will show appreciation for the assistance.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has my complete and unwavering support. Never believe falsehoods.

The President praised the governor’s efforts to improve the area, praising in particular the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, stressing that it will result in the required growth.

The 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party were characterized as “reckless, one that should not be repeated again” by Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President of Nigeria.

There was Boko Haram under their rule, they refused to look at Kolmani, and Tinubu is capable of exhibiting transformational leadership, according to Lawan.

For his part, Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, pleaded with voters to support him, emphasizing that doing so would result in the required advancement.

By promising to work with him as president of the country, he made a call for support for the state’s incumbent governor who is running for governor of the state.

Content created and supplied by: Afeezoladiti (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #BuhariI’m with Tinubu 100% – Buhari Publish on 2023-02-14 00:23:08