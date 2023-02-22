This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Unrepentant Member Of PDP, Who Built It When Others Fled, I’ll Vote For The Unity Of NG–Wike

In a meeting with the Rivers state council of traditional leaders on Monday in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers, Governor Nyesom Wike said, “In the coming months, I will be former (governor), but ‘former’ in a major sense.” It won’t be a problem for me to transition; nothing will go wrong. Don’t make the error of going to vote for someone else. You want to misrepresent what we have accomplished, which will cause our state to regress. Allow for continuity.

In a statement on Monday, Wike called governors running on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform who backed zoning the party’s presidential ticket “heroes. “Primary candidates were sold presidential nomination forms by the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regardless of area.

But he claimed that the (APC) governors had come out to say that, for the country’s unity, the presidency should move to the south. The APC governors claimed that, given the state of the nation, they wanted the country’s unity and, as a result, believed that the presidency should move there. I am not and will not be a member of the APC, the governors claimed. But they’ve forced me to admit that they are our nation’s heroes.

We are all Nigerians, and we want the unity of this nation, thus Wike urged the people of the state to vote for a presidential candidate who will support unity while identifying himself as a “unrepentant” PDP member. We want Nigeria to flourish as a unified nation. One Nigeria has always been supported by Rivers State, and we will keep doing so. But we adhere to the principles of equity, justice, and fairness in doing so.

He said: I will vote in favor of the country’s unity because I am the governor of this state. I would support any initiative that will bring Nigerians together and oppose any that will cause division in the country. And this is what made the adage “live and let live” necessary. Things won’t go well if only one person survives. This isn’t about the party; it’s about Nigeria. I am a Peoples Democratic Party supporter who hasn’t expressed any remorse; in fact, I helped create this party when others fled.

Content created and supplied by: PrinceAI (via 50minds

News )

#Unrepentant #Member #PDP #Built #Fled #Ill #Vote #Unity #NGWikeI’m Unrepentant Member Of PDP, Who Built It When Others Fled, I’ll Vote For The Unity Of NG–Wike Publish on 2023-02-22 09:34:07