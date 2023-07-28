NEWS

I’m Traumatized By The Mocking Of The Poor By Senate, In A Decent Society We Should’ve Had Resignations- Utomi

Prof. Pat Utomi, a leader in the Labour Party, said that the viral video in which senators from Nigeria were shown making fun of the impoverished traumatised him. He continued by stating that at this point, resignations ought to have been accepted in a moral society.

The Labour Party Chieftain also made it clear that mocking the poor is equivalent to mocking God by asserting that he knew exactly where Godswill Akpabio was before Obong Victor Attah offered him a hand.

In a message sent on his Twitter account on Friday, Professor Pat Utomi disclosed this information and noted that it is preferable to be an honest impoverished person rather than a wealthy politician who steals.

Recall that a certain video just became popular on social media. In the aforementioned video, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and several senators can be seen making fun of President Tinubu’s recent remark that “let the poor breathe.”

