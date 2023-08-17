‘I’m Told That President Buhari’s Grandmother Has Her Roots From Niger’ – Dr Ladan Salihu

A Former DG of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Ladan Salihu has alleged that the grandmother of former President Muhammadu Buhari has her roots from Niger. He said in an interview with AIT news that it’s possible that Buhari has his roots from Niger Republic. According to him, Nigeria cannot break the bond that exists between herself and Niger Republic.

He said, ”I’m told that President Buhari’s grandmother has her roots from Niger. And when you go to Katsina and Daura, the border between Daura and Niger is almost seamless. So it’s not out of place to say that Buhari may have his roots from Niger or some of his relations must have been from Niger through Cross border immigration.

And this tells you the kind of bond that exists between both countries. You must display your best hand in diplomacy to look at the entire circle and come out with the best view. Right now, any war with Niger is perilous because you are putting communities across 148 kilometers along eight states at war with each other.”

[Start From 40:55]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)