‘I’m The Only Candidate That Have Visited And Reached Out To The Biu People In Borno State’ – Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Gregory has made a huge assertion that none of the other Presidential candidates have visited the Biu people in Southern Borno. The Biu who was once known as a traditional state based in Borno and prior to 1920, it was popularly known as the Biu Kingdom.

Peter Obi speaking on Channels Tv had to set the record straight to the host, Seun Okinbaloye that he has visited every part of the country in his campaign. He alleged that there are some states in which he had visited twice and thrice. The likes of Kaduna, Adamawa and other Northern states are among the places where Obi claimed to traveled many times to in the last few weeks.

He said, ”Well, Seun you have not been following me. I have campaigned in every state of Nigeria. I have visited every state of Nigeria. And I have done to some state twice, thrice. I was in Borno, Maiduguri. I’m the only candidate that have visited and reached out to the Biu people in Borno state. I was in Gombe and I went to Katingu in Gombe South. I went to Kaduna and also to Kaduna South. I was in Adamawa recently, I went to Mubi. I went to Numan and I went back to Numan on Saturday.”

