I’m The Most Experienced Candidate So I Challenge My Rivals To A Public Debate — Adeyemi

Sen. Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) declared he was the candidate to beat by challenging rivals to a public debate hours after receiving the N50m All Progressives Congress governorship form for Kogi State.

Kogi West should be permitted to produce the next governor of the state because the other two zones have held the job at various points in history, according to Adeyemi, who made the assertion during an interactive session with journalists on Monday at his Maitama Abuja residence.

He claimed that of all the candidates who had submitted an APC expression of interest form for the governorship seat, he was the most qualified in terms of experience and ability to improve Kogi State in terms of good administration and real development.

The news headline has generated reactions among the Facebook users. Below are some reactions;

Another political battle between governor Yahaya Bello and James Falake will soon start.

Kogi don’t need debate it’s yourself achievements that will speak for you.

Kindly share your comments below.

Content created and supplied by: Perpetuagist (via 50minds

News )

#Experienced #Candidate #Challenge #Rivals #Public #Debate #AdeyemiI’m The Most Experienced Candidate So I Challenge My Rivals To A Public Debate — Adeyemi Publish on 2023-02-20 21:53:06