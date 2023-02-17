I’m Suspecting That Asiwaju Will Come Third, Not Even Second- Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has expressed his suspicions that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, might come third at the presidential election.

The spokesman made the statement while appearing on Channels Television Program to reply to the statement of Mr. Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima campaign council, who had said that the PDP’s chances of victory at the polls were slim.

When asked to react on Festus Keyamo’s statement that the PDP stood no chance of winning the presidential elections, Daniel Bwala accused the APC and its members of suffering from agoraphobia, stating that they already had a sense that they will not do well at the polls.

According to Mr. Bwala, Bola Ahmed Tinubu might even come third at the polls while Peter Obi of the Labour Party might come third after Atiku Abubakar of the PDP emerges winner.

According to him, “Weighing the chances, Asiwaju is struggling in the South West that he needs to lock down… Have you not seen, in every rally, two days ago, when they said let us sing the National Anthem, he carried his staff and raised it up, it took Governor Oshiomole to say ‘bring your hands down'”.

“I’m suspecting that Asiwaju will come third, not even second. After Atiku wins, I’m suspecting that Peter Obi might likely come second,” he added.

He stated that the chances of the APC presidential candidate have been cut short by several factors, including the fact that key political figures in the South West have refused to support him, including former president Olusegun Obasanjo and the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere.

