I’m Supporting Tinubu Because He Mean Well For Nigeria & will Take Us To The Promised Land-Gen. Tukur Buratai

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has revealed why he is supporting the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. According to him, I am supporting Tinubu because he mean well for Nigeria and will take us to the promised land

Buratai made the call in a statement he personally signed and made available to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja

In his own words, Tukur Buratai said “I want to urge all Nigerian voters to come out enmasse and vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as their next president. I say so because he means well for Nigeria, and he has a better plan to fix the country and take it to the promised Land. I am sure he has the wherewithal and capacity to replicate what he did across the country”

Source: The Nation paper

