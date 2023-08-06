I’m Still The Ambassador Of Legitimate President Mohamed Bazoum & I See Myself As Such–Amb. Aichatou

Niger’s ambassador to France, Aichatou Boulama Kane, remains steadfast in her position despite the recent coup in her home country. In a phone interview with AFP, she firmly asserted her loyalty to detained President Mohamed Bazoum. She rejected the coup leaders’ order to terminate her mandate, as well as that of the Niger ambassadors to Nigeria, Togo, and the United States, considering it as “null and void.”

Aichatou Boulama Kane firmly believes that she is still the legitimate ambassador of President Mohamed Bazoum, and she sees herself in that capacity. She considers the termination of her mandate by the putschists as an action taken by an illegal authority. Her commitment to representing Niger as its ambassador in France remains unwavering.

Hear her: “I am still the ambassador of legitimate President Mohamed Bazoum and I see myself as such”.

On the other hand, France has taken a different stance in response to the Niger junta’s attempt to revoke bilateral military agreements. They categorically rejected the move, stating that only the “legitimate” leadership of Niger has the authority to take such actions. France maintains that its defense deal with Niger is based on agreements signed with the legitimate authorities of the country.

The situation remains tense as the political landscape in Niger continues to be uncertain following the coup. Aichatou Boulama Kane’s determination to remain loyal to the detained president reflects the complexities and challenges faced by diplomats in such situations. Meanwhile, France’s refusal to acknowledge the junta’s actions adds another layer of complexity to the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Amidst the uncertainty, the international community is closely monitoring the developments in Niger. The legitimacy of leadership, diplomatic relations, and military agreements are crucial aspects that are being scrutinized by various countries and organizations. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold and how the actions of the coup leaders and other nations will impact the political stability of Niger and its relations with the rest of the world.

As the situation continues to evolve, Aichatou Boulama Kane’s continued representation of Niger in France and France’s defense agreements with Niger based on legitimate authorities are points of contention that may shape the dynamics between the two countries in the days to come. The future course of action will likely be influenced by further developments in Niger’s political landscape and the decisions made by both the junta and the international community.

Source: Daily Trust paper

