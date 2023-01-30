I’m Still Surprised That Tinubu Is Still Campaigning In Spite Of How APC Has Failed Nigerians -Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for refusing to step down his presidential ambition after seeing how the APC government has failed to meet the needs of Nigerians, Daily Post reports. Atiku Abubakar made this known while addressing the people of Zamfara State, during the PDP presidential campaign rally that was held in Zamfara State. While speaking about how the political leadership of the APC, the ruling government in the state has salvaged the economy and security situations in the country, Atiku Abubakar said, “I’m still surprised that Tinubu is still campaigning in spite of how APC has failed Nigerians.”

Continuing speaking, Atiku Abubakar boasted that insecurity will be history in Zamfara State if the people vote him to become the next president of Nigeria. He also pledged to revive the economy of the state and also end terrorism in Nigeria if elected.

