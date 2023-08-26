I’m Still Hopeful That Obi, Backed By Millions Of Nigerians Will Reclaim His Mandate’ -Emmanuel Ezeh

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, the Labour Party candidate for the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency in the previous general elections, expressed optimism about the potential success of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the Election Petition Tribunal.

It is pertinent to note that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the apex political seat in the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission, defeating strong contenders such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Both Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, are currently challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The nation awaits the court’s judgment following the consideration of all petitions.

Emmanuel Ezeh, expressed his hopeful stance, stating, “I remain hopeful that Mr. Peter Obi, supported by millions of Nigerians, will regain the mandate given freely by Nigerians, transcending age, gender, religion, and tribe. Nigerians unequivocally endorsed Mr. Obi’s political ideology, which is an undeniable reality.”

He further conveyed, “When the time comes, the appropriate legal procedures will be followed to address the actions of those who have shown a lack of patriotism. Many among them should be held accountable according to the nation’s laws.”

