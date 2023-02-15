This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m stepping stone to Igbo presidency, says Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated that the Igbos could produce the President of Nigeria after he has served as President, and described Igbo as a universal race. He stated this during his recent campaign rally in Enugu State.

In the report which was made by The Punch, the former Vice President said – “When I came to Enugu a few months ago for a town hall meeting, I told you that I am going to be the stepping stone to an Igbo President, and I mean that statement. Whether from the South-East or South-South, I am going to make sure that an Igbo becomes President after me as President.”

Speaking further, he expressed confidence that the next Nigerian government will be formed by the PDP, and urged the people of Enugu State to gear towards that.

Atiku was received by a large crowd of supporters who came out to welcome him to the event. And while speaking, he expressed excitement with the crowd that came out, and said that it is evidence that the state is for PDP.

The governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is one of the five aggrieved PDP governors, popularly known as G-5, was not at the rally.

What do you have to say about this statement from Atiku? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw (via 50minds

News )

#stepping #stone #Igbo #presidency #AtikuI’m stepping stone to Igbo presidency, says Atiku Publish on 2023-02-15 10:34:10