I’m starting from scratch as marine and blue economy minister: Oyetola

Former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the marine and blue economy minister, says it is challenging to start the ministry from scratch.

He spoke on Monday night in Abuja on the sidelines of the reception organised for him by the Osun chapter of the APC and other stakeholders.

The minister, who also said he was challenged to be appointed to head a new ministry, gave an assurance that he would excel in the presidential mandate given to him.

Mr Oyetola thanked President Bola Tinubu for considering him worthy of a ministerial appointment.

He also expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event, saying the level of solidarity displayed was encouraging and would propel him to do even more in the interest of Nigerians.

The minister added that he would need the cooperation and support of all stakeholders to succeed in the new ministry.

“I thank almighty God for this wonderful opportunity to serve and the people of Osun for coming all the way from the state to celebrate with me here. I am indeed happy seeing people from all walks of life, including traditional rulers, coming to celebrate with me,” stated Mr Oyetola.

Mr Oyetola added, “I feel challenged to be made a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because it comes with a lot of responsibilities. I pray that the Almighty will see me through.

“Being a new ministry, I will have to start from the scratch, and I trust God Almighty to succeed and deliver on my new mandate.”

(NAN)

