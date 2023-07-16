“I’m Sorry I Dressed Half Nakēd, The Entire Muslims Should Please Forgive Me” – Viral Muslim Lady

Some time ago, a video of a Muslim woman went viral on social media. In the video, Sofiat Olamide from Ilorin, Kwara state could be seen dressed immodestly while reciting the Qur’an during a street interview. However, a new video has now emerged showing Sofiat Olamide apologizing for her actions.

In the video, Sofiat Olamide expresses her sincere apologies for her inappropriate dressing in the viral video. She specifically asks for forgiveness from the Muslim community, acknowledging her mistake as a young girl.

She said, “I am using this moment to sincerely say I am sorry for how I dressed half naked in that viral video. I want the entire Muslims to please forgive me because I am still a very young girl.”

According to Sofiat Olamide, she was sitting in front of her house when the content creator approached her for the street interview. She claims that she had no idea the video would go viral and that they had only intended it to be a fun moment.

Furthermore, Sofiat Olamide expresses her gratitude towards someone named Baba Kajue, who played a crucial role in preventing her from facing further embarrassment. She asks the public to join her in thanking him and also prays for blessings upon him and everyone else.

What are your thoughts on this apology?

To watch the full video of the interview, click here (between 1st – 2nd minutes).

Oj_Gist (

)