I’m Sorry For All Emotional Stress I Must Have Caused You – Sarah Martins Apologises To May Edochie

After getting involved in the marital issues of actor Yul Edochie’s second marriage, Sarah Martins, a Nollywood actress has extended her apologies to all affected parties in the Edochie family, as reported by Vanguard.

This is coming after Sarah had a public dispute with actress Rita Edochie.

In a Instagram live conversation with Daddy Freeze on Saturday, Sarah explained that her motive behind apologizing was to have peace of mind and sanity.

She posted the video of her discussion with Daddy Freeze on her Instagram page.

She said, “I want peace of mind and sanity. Therefore, I will no longer talk about anything that has to do with Edochie family. I will focus on my self.

“I extend my apologies to Queen May and the entire Edochie family. I’m sorry for all emotional stress I must have caused you with my words. To Rita Edochie, I regret my disrespectful remarks. To May’s supporters, I ask for your forgiveness and let peace reign.”

