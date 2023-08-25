“I’m So Proud To Be Your Mum” Amara Kanu Says As She Celebrates Son’s Birthday (Photos)

Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara, is overjoyed to commemorate her son’s birthday. A few minutes ago, she got on her Instagram account to show off the celebrant online while declaring that she is so proud to be his mother. Amara was spotted bonding with her lovely son. What else can make a mother more proud than having a lovely son?

What a joy it is to watch your son grow into such an amazing personality! Amara is undoubtedly a proud and happy mother who wants to celebrate her son’s birthday in every way possible. She took time to pen down lovely birthday messages. She wrote, “My God sent positive energy to my son, who is 16. Happy birthday. I’m so proud to be your mom.”

As Amara celebrates her son’s birthday, it is evident that she makes no effort to hide her excitement. Just to let her admirers enjoy and participate in her excitement, she flaunted beautiful photographs of herself with her son. Every proud mother will want to share photos of her son on social media to mark his birthdays.

Evangel4u (

)