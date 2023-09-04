‘I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started’ – Greenwood says after joining Getafe

Few moments ago, Spanish side, Getafe officially unveiled 21 year old England International, Mason Greenwood as their newest signing.

The club made the announcement on their Official social media handle today being Monday the 4th day of September, 2023 and they also revealed that the player will be donning the number 12 shirt at the club.

Mason Greenwood has officially stepped out to speak for the first time since securing his loan move to the Spanish side. In a video that surfaced online a while ago, Greenwood revealed that he’s so happy to be at Getafe and he can’t really wait to get started.

“In his Words”

"Hi Getafe fans, It's Mason here, I'm so happy to be here and I can't wait to get started", The 21 year old England International said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Recall that few days ago, Mason Greenwood joined the Spanish side on a season long loan after Manchester United decided that it’s best for him to continue his career away from the club.

The Red Devil’s will reportedly covers more than half of the player’s wages until the end of his loan move in 2024. Mason Greenwood is considered as one of the finest young talent in Europe, he will definitely be a great signing for Getafe. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

