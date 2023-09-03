I’m Seeing Anger And Pains In Our Country Nigeria Because Of The Price Of Local Rice-Primate Ayodele

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated “In our country Nigeria, I Am Seeing Anger And Pains In The Land Because Of The Price Of Local Rice. For Local rice, the price will escalate to N50,000. While for imported rice it will escalate to N60,000 or N80,000. On this note, let’s keep our fingers crossed as the prophecy from the man of God will come to a fulfillment in no distant time. Except if otherwise, God intervened.

This is the message from the Lord as it was written in 2 chronicles 20:20 which says “And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.

Watch The TikTok Video Here.

Fast forward Tiktok Video From the Beginning.

WisdomwiseD (

)