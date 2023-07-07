I’m Scared of Surgery Pains But I Wont Let It Stop My Beauty & Happiness – Bobrisky

Nigerian transgender woman, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to her verified Facebook page to express worry over her upcoming surgery.

Few days ago, Bobrisky, in a Facebook post, had disclosed that she would be having another surgery this week although she kept the exact date hidden. Meanwhile, in anticipation of the day, Bobrisky made her fears known in a latest video she uploaded online.

In the video she shared on Facebook, she was seen displaying a recent test result that certified her fit for the surgery. She also wrote that she is scared of the surgery pains but she won’t let that stop her happiness as she has to maintain her beauty.

In her words, she said, “The surgery pain won’t stop my happiness. I’m scared of the pain but I will always maintain my beauty.”

Bobrisky is one of the most controversial celebrities in Nigeria. She gained fame and wealth few years ago when she undergone a surgery to transform her from a man to become a woman and has been going through several surgeries and postsurgical treatments to ensure that’s she stays fit and healthy.

Before and after Bobrisky undergone the transgender surgery.

What are your thoughts on this?

