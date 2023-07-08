“I’m Satisfied With What Tinubu Had Given Me But If He Wants To Give Me More, I Will Take It” – Asari

In a live video Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo made many hours ago, he spoke about his relationship with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “people should stop looking for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s failure just because they want to celebrate it. I am a satisfied man. What President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given me (or done to my family while in prison) was in the past but it does not mean if he wants to give me more today I will reject it (I will take it).”

Speaking further, the Niger Delta activist said, “long before the election, I was not physically visiting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu but I was in support of those visiting and telling him to run for the presidency. That was why I stood with him when some rogue elements were planning not to make his inauguration hold.”

Lastly, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “those saying I visited President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Rock Villa because I want a contract should know that I am far above such. The ijaw nation and bayelsa government called me and Tompolo together and brokered peace between us. Since then, I have been wishing Tompolo success. I did not visit Tinubu to look for a way to take his federal contract from him.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 46th – 51st minutes).

Musingreports (

)