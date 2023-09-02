I’m satisfied with conduct of LG elections in Edo: Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the conduct of local government elections in the state.

Mr Obaseki spoke shortly after he voted at Ward 10, Unit 19 polling station at about 1:50 p.m.

He said the turnout of voters was impressive despite the rain, attributing it to the sensitisation of residents by political parties.

“Secondly, we can see that the process has been very peaceful. I am very happy with this.

“That people were here some minutes before the close of polls. We have not had any incidence of violence from anywhere,” he said.

On his expectation of the outcome, the governor said he believed the popular candidates would win.

“I believe the popular candidates will win the elections, but don’t forget the PDP went all out to campaign for this election.

“I don’t know how much the other parties mobilised, but I know that the PDP was fully in most parts of the state,” he said.

(NAN)