I’m really humbled- Peter Obi reacts to the massive turnout he received in Lagos State (Photos)

As the 2023 presidential election is fast approaching, various political parties are rounding up their campaign rallies. According to reports, the Labour Party held its Presidential Campaign rally in Lagos State on Saturday, February 11. In some pictures and videos making rounds online, thousands of supporters trooped out to welcome the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Reacting to the massive turnout of people, Peter Obi stated that he was humbled by the support he received from Lagos residents. The former Governor of Anambra state made this known in a post he made on his official Twitter handle.

Obi said: “We are pushing through towards TBS. We are now on the Lagos Road Walk. The turnout is awesome. I’m really humbled.”

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party had earlier called on the security agencies regarding reports that some of his supporters are being attacked by political thugs. Obi condemned the attacks and called on people to avoid political violence irrespective of their political affiliation or tendency.

What can you say about the statements of Peter Obi?

