I’m ready to work with Obi, Kwankwaso – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s nominee for president, has indicated that he is willing to cooperate with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi, of the Labour Party, after meeting with them to discuss their support for his bid in the next election.

In a 15-minute interview with the BBC Hausa station on Tuesday, Atiku made this clear.

Speaking to the interviewer in Hausa, Atiku claimed that neither Obi nor Kwankwaso posed a threat to his prospects of winning the election on February 25.

“Even though I don’t consider any of them to be a threat, we’re in conversations, and it’s possible that the outcome of those talks will reveal which of them is about to arrive.”

While fielding questions on the lingering PDP crisis, Atiku said each party has its own internal crisis, and theirs will not be an exemption, but they are looking to solve every difference in a very short time.

“Each party has its own internal crisis; we are still talking with them.” Most are neither in the PDP nor in other parties, and that definitely will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the election preparations for now.

“Election now is not like in the past, when a governor would dictate who to vote for; election today is in the hands of the voters,” he added.

