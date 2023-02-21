This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Ready To Sacrifice My Senatorial Ambition To Ensure Peter Obi Wins – Gov. Ortom

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, has announced that he is willing to forego his bid for a senatorial seat in the elections for the National Assembly that will take place this coming Saturday in order to guarantee victory for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. This announcement comes as there are only four days left until the election for the presidency.

It is important to note that Governor Ortom, who is a member of the PDP, is running for senator in the Benue North-West constituency, which is something that will be of interest to you. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of his party, the PDP, is someone he does not endorse, and he has refused to do so. It is important to remember that Atiku was chosen to be the presidential candidate of the PDP back in May. Since that time, certain members of the party who felt that his selection was made in an unjust manner have chosen not to back him.

At an address that he gave to members of the Igbo community in the state on Monday, Governor Samuel Ortom reportedly reaffirmed his resolve to back Peter Obi. The information in question was obtained from the publication Vanguard.

Ortom remarked, “Even the fact that I am running for office is not the deciding factor for me. Yeah, the kind people of Benue State donated the money to buy the form for me. I have talked to everyone, and they have agreed that they will support me with their vote,” he stated. But if it means giving up my hope of becoming a senator so that Peter Obi can win, then that is what I would do.” The audience responded to his statement with raucous applause once he had finished speaking. He stated that the Igbos are a group of people who are well-connected in this world, and that the opportunity that they have to install an Igbo man who is from the Southeast as president is something that they should take advantage of.

