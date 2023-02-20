“I’m Ready To Sacrifice My Senatorial Ambition For Peter Obi To Win The Election” — Governor Ortom.

In an interview recently, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has expressed his support for Peter Obi, who is seeking to be Nigeria’s next president. He has gone as far as to say that he is willing to sacrifice his own senatorial ambitions to support Peter Obi’s election bid.

Governor Ortom went on to call on the Igbo people to stay united and to take this opportunity to vote for one of their own. He argued that some of us believe in the unity of Nigeria, and that this election should be about the progress of the country, not about any political party.

The Benue state governor also emphasized his commitment to accommodating everyone, regardless of which region or state they come from. He believes that it is important to have a united Nigeria and that it is God’s way of giving us this chance to make progress.

Governor Ortom’s words come at a time when the country is deeply divided along political, ethnic and religious lines. His call to unity and support for Peter Obi’s candidacy is a reminder of what is possible when we come together and put our differences aside.

It remains to be seen whether Governor Ortom’s words will have any effect on the outcome of the election. However, his strong show of support for Peter Obi is a positive sign that he is willing to put the interests of Nigeria ahead of his own political ambitions.

