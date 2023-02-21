This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Ready To Sacrifice My Senatorial Ambition For Peter Obi To Win – Ortom

In order to ensure Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, wins, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom stated he is willing to forgo his desire to run for the Senate.

During a Monday speech to the Igbo community in the state, Ortom revealed this.

In case you forgot, Ortom, a PDP member, is running for the Benue North-West senatorial seat.

After months of political disagreements with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, Ortom finally endorsed Obi.

“For me, it’s not even that I’m running for office,” the governor said, reiterating his support for the outgoing governor of Anambra State. Indeed, the citizens of Benue State purchased the form for me. They have acknowledged that they will vote for me after I made several stops,” he added.

In his words, he said, “But if I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be.”

Ortom stated that he accommodates everyone since he identified with people who supported Nigeria’s unity and cooperative efforts.

Obi, according to Ortom, are a species that are not restricted by ethnicity.

SOURCE: Vanguard News

Content created and supplied by: Sportivity (via 50minds

News )

