I’m Ready To Sacrifice My Senate Ambition To Ensure Peter Obi Wins – Gov. Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the presidential election is just remaining four days to go, Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, has come up to say that he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition in the National Assembly elections this Saturday, to ensure that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party wins.

It will interest you to note that Governor Ortom who is a PDP member is contesting the election in the Benue North-West senatorial district. He has refused to support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of his party, the PDP. It should be recalled that Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP in May, and since then, some members of the party who viewed his emergence as unfair have refused to support him.

According to information sourced from Vanguard, Governor Samuel Ortom reemphasized his decision to support Peter Obi while addressing members of the Igbo community in the state on Monday.

Ortom said, “For me, it is not even that I am contesting an election. Yes, the form was bought for me by the people of Benue State. I have gone around; they have accepted that they will vote for me,” he said. But if I am to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be.” After he said this, there were loud cheers from the crowd.

He said that the Igbos are a group of people well-connected in this world and It is the opportunity they have to install an Igbo man from the Southeast to be president.

Kingscommunications (

)