I’m ready to collaborate with Obi and Kwankwaso – Atiku

After meeting with the two candidates from the New Nigerian People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, intimated that he would be willing to work with them in the upcoming election. In a 15-minute interview with the BBC Hausa station on Tuesday, Atiku made this clear.

Speaking to the interviewer in Hausa, Atiku claimed that neither Obi nor Kwankwaso posed a threat to his prospects of winning the election on February 25. “Even though I don’t consider any of them to be a threat, we’re in conversations, and it’s possible that the outcome of those talks will reveal which of them is about to arrive.”

When asked about the ongoing PDP crisis, Atiku responded that every party has its own internal problems, and theirs is no exception. However, they are working quickly to resolve all of their differences. “Each party is currently in the midst of an internal crisis. Most people are neither PDP members nor members of any other parties, but this will most likely not cause us to lose the election because we are currently satisfied with how things are going.

Elections today are in the hands of the citizens, not like in the past when a governor would dictate who to vote for, he continued.

