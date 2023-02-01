NEWS

I’m ready to collaborate with Obi and Kwankwaso – Atiku

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After meeting with the two candidates from the New Nigerian People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, intimated that he would be willing to work with them in the upcoming election. In a 15-minute interview with the BBC Hausa station on Tuesday, Atiku made this clear.

Speaking to the interviewer in Hausa, Atiku claimed that neither Obi nor Kwankwaso posed a threat to his prospects of winning the election on February 25. “Even though I don’t consider any of them to be a threat, we’re in conversations, and it’s possible that the outcome of those talks will reveal which of them is about to arrive.”

When asked about the ongoing PDP crisis, Atiku responded that every party has its own internal problems, and theirs is no exception. However, they are working quickly to resolve all of their differences. “Each party is currently in the midst of an internal crisis. Most people are neither PDP members nor members of any other parties, but this will most likely not cause us to lose the election because we are currently satisfied with how things are going.

Elections today are in the hands of the citizens, not like in the past when a governor would dictate who to vote for, he continued.

zimple (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Mass Protest In Edo State As Residents March Against Fuel Scarcity, Hike In Prices, Ondo APC, PDP chieftains defect to LP

37 seconds ago

The Moment Peter Obi And Datti Arrived At The Palace Of Sultan Of Sokoto [Photos]

7 mins ago

CPC a political party in ceaseless pursuit of progress: French politician

9 mins ago

Atiku & Asiwaju Stood Against Obj’s Third Term, Obj Is Now Against Their Ambition – Shehu Sani

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button