I’m Proud Of Obi For Doing What I Could Not Do – Anyim Pius

Anyim Pius has hailed Peter Obi for doing what he could not do.

NewsOnline reports that the Former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has lauded the Labour Party Prrsidential Candidate Peter Obi for doing what he could not do politically.

According to Anyim, Mr. Obi ability to bring labour party from nowhere to a position of reckoning is a huge contribution to Nigeria’s political development.

Anyim disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen at the weekend where he also debunked allegations that he alongside other PDP leaders are partnering with the G5 Governors.

According to him, Obi, has broken an age long myth and should be seen as having immeasurably, become a source of inspiration to the future generations of Nigerian politicians.

He however maintained that he is still a card-carrying member of the PDP.

“I want to state very clearly that after the Presidential Primaries, I chose to remain in PDP as a leader and responsible citizen of Nigeria, who should and indeed do place Nigeria over and above my personal interest. I must confess that this decision was reinforced by my experience from working with President Goodluck Jonathan. It may be necessary to state that after the PDP Presidential Primaries, I have remained a faithful member of my party, the PDP and have no intention whatsoever to leave the party. Moreso as one of my campaign credits during the primaries was that I have remained in the party since 1999 even when many others had moved out and back to the PDP many times.

“On the issue of His Excellency Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candid ate, I am to say that I was in the PDP Presidential Primaries with H/E Peter Obi and others and at some point, all of us from South East met and resolved to work together, to ensure the zoning of the presidential position to South East and that whoever among us that got the ticket should be supported by the others.

“When the zoning failed, His Excellency Peter Obi pulled out and joined Labour Party while I continued to the end.

To the credit of His Excellency Peter Obi, today, he has become a factor in the political equation of the 2023 presidential election. I must state here and always that I am proud of His Peter Obi for doing what I could not do.

“For me, His Excellency Peter Obi winning or not should not be the issue but rather his ability to bring Labour Party from nowhere and indeed has taken his pride of place in the history of Nigerian politics.

“At this juncture, let me state, and I know many Nigerians believe so, that whosoever God had destined to be the next president of Nigeria is already settled and no man can change that. I equally wish to state that it is disheartening for people to make and impute assumptions on whom anybody is supporting.

“I am certain that I have at no time discussed with anybody about who wins and or who will not win; rather, I have kept faith with my party. For the benefit of all, I am still a card-carrying member of the PDP, and I am in a very healthy mental position to speak for myself at any time.

“Finally, I therefore state that the captioned “How G5 Governors, Other PDP Leaders stand on Presidential Choice” has nothing to do with me,” the statement partly read.

