I’m Pleasantly Surprised With The Pace The Tinubu Administration Has Moved On With—Marvin Yobana

During an interview with Arise , Marvin Yobana, Former African Representative to the World Assembly of Youth, stated that he’s pleasantly surprised with the pace at which Tinubu’s administration has moved forward. He revealed that he did not expect him to be fast with his decisions in the first 30 days of his administration.

He further stated that other presidents failed to accomplish what Tinubu did, even in their own 8 years. He added that he believes the president would make the right decision in selecting the right people for his cabinet.

According to him, “First of all, I’m pleasantly surprised with the pace in which the Tinubu administration has actually moved on because I personally did not expect it to be this fast because what he has done within these few days, say within 30 days of taking the oath of office, is something that is unprecedented in comparison with the immediate past administration. They couldn’t do what he has done within the 8 years they were there, so I think I can give him some kudos on that. In terms of the ministerial list submissioners, constitutionally allowed, I think if you look at his pedigree, his antecedents when he was governor, even now that he’s a state, you’ll find out that the man thinks positively when he comes to getting the right people to do the job.”

