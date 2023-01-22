NEWS

I’m One Of Those That Sold APC To Nigerians But I Realized That We Won’t Fulfill Promises – Saraki

Former Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that he was among the top politicians that sold the All Progressive Congress, APC, to Nigerians in 2015.

According to him, he stopped supporting the party when he realized that members of the party won’t fulfill the party’s campaign promises.

The politician made this known during an interview with Arise Television.

During the interactive session, he said that he was one of those that brought President Buhari to power in 2015 after they colluded with the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, to boost the party’s vote total in key regions of the country in the 2015.

According to his exact words, he said: “I am one of those that sold APC to Nigerians but I realized that we will not fulfill the party’s campaign promises.”

Another reason he gave was that he couldn’t influence government policy.

