” I’m Now The Father & Named Him Jordan” – Shehu Sani says as he adopts abandoned child

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has disclosed how he became the father of a baby boy who was abandoned by the roadside by the mother.

While speaking, Senator Sani disclosed that the baby was abandoned by the roadside, and was picked up by the police and that he was then handed over to the Social Welfare Department. He went on and noted that the department handed the boy over to an orphanage home, noting that he is now the father of the boy and that he named the boy Jordan.

In addition, the former lawmaker disclosed that the woman sitting beside him is the proprietor of the orphanage home, noting that her name is Mrs Grace.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet she made on his verified twitter handle, on Tuesday afternoon.

On several occasions, young girls have abandoned their kids by the roadside, due to one reason or the other. The economic hardship Nigerians are facing presently can cause someone to abandon her kid. On the other hand, Senator Shehu Sani should be appreciated for adopting this innocent baby boy.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)