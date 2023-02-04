I’m Not Yet Seeing PDP Having Victory Over The Gubernatorial Election In Akwa-Ibom State-Primate Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no more news that the 2023 Akwa Ibom State gubernatorial election will take place on 11 March 2023, to elect the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. As regards the above, The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on Tiktok shared what he saw regarding the Governorship election.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “The Akwa-Ibom State Gubernatorial election will be very tough. And for this reason, I am not yet seeing PDP having a victory over the Governorship election. Therefore, the APC and the other party should go and re-strategize to beat the PDP.

Speaking further he said ” Don’t say the PDP will win the election. Because their victory is shaking. But I can see APC having the chance of winning the governorship election. Except if the PDP put their house in order. This is what the Lord has revealed through his prophet.

